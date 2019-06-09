Kevin Durant will practice Sunday to see if he can play in Game 5 Monday as the Warriors try to avoid losing their third straight game to the Raptors in the Finals, coach Steve Kerr told reporters Sunday.

It was reported on Friday that the workout Durant had prior to Game 4 did not go well, but he will now be a full participant in practice and then get some extra work with younger players, Kerr said.

Steve Kerr says Kevin Durant will practice today. pic.twitter.com/TSXHdemoQb — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 9, 2019

Trailing the series 3-1, Golden State needs a win to keep hopes alive of completing a three-peat and winning its fourth title in five years.

The squad has been without Durant in its last nine playoff games since he strained his calf in a second-round victory over the Rockets. The Warriors won their first five games without the reigning two-time Finals MVP, but Toronto has proved to be stiffer competition than their opponents out West and has taken advantage of the two-time defending champions not being at full strength.

After stealing Game 2 in Toronto, Golden State dropped two contests at Oracle Arena to fall behind in the series.

In 11 games this postseason, Durant has averaged 34.2 points on 51.3% shooting and 41.6% shooting from three. He is also contributing 5.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 1 block per game.

Game 5 will be at 9 p.m. ET in Toronto on Monday.