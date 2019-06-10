Drake Was Distraught Over Kevin Durant's Exit in Game 5 of NBA Finals

Mark Blinch/NBAE via Getty Images

Drake might have been more upset than Kevin Durant over the Warriors star's injury.

By Charlotte Carroll
June 10, 2019

Drake is a notorious Raptors fan, and even that might be an understatement as the rapper has been at most home playoff games this season, offering plenty of sideline antics

But he's also a noted sweetheart—if his lyrics are any indication—and he was distraught over watching Warriors star Kevin Durant exit Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Raptors. The rapper, in his signature spot sitting courtside, watched at Durant was helped off the court. At one point while he made faces, Drake put his hand on Durant's shoulder and watched as he exited. As Durant left the video's frame, Drake was still upset and unsure what to do. 

Honestly, it's hard to tell who's more upset over the injury— Drake or Durant himself.

Since the Warriors pulled out with a 106–105 win, we might be seeing more Drake when the series returns to Oracle Arena on Thursday. The Raptors lead the series 3–2. 

