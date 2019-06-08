Drake Trolls Warriors, Draymond Green after Raptors Game 4 Win

Drake opted to take a shot at Green's sartorial choices after Toronto took a 3–1 Finals lead on Friday night. 

By Michael Shapiro
June 08, 2019

Drake wasn't in the Bay Area for Games 3 and 4 of the NBA Finals, but the rapper and Warriors foil was quick to post on social media following the Raptors 105-92 win on Friday night

The Raptors' superfan first mocked an outfit of Draymond Green's in an Instagram post, adding, "the real Warriors are in The 6."

A simple voiceover roasting Green's clothes wasn't enough, though. Drake took to Instagram Live to celebrate Toronto's blowout win, blasting his hit song The Motto

Friday's social media effort continued Drake's trend through the Finals. He roasted Klay Thompson after Game 3 on Wednesday, and showed up to Game 2 of the Finals wearing a "Where's Kevin" shirt.

Drake is expected to be in attendance at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto for Game 5 on Monday night. Tip-off is slated for 9 p.m. ET. 

