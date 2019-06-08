Drake wasn't in the Bay Area for Games 3 and 4 of the NBA Finals, but the rapper and Warriors foil was quick to post on social media following the Raptors 105-92 win on Friday night.

The Raptors' superfan first mocked an outfit of Draymond Green's in an Instagram post, adding, "the real Warriors are in The 6."

A simple voiceover roasting Green's clothes wasn't enough, though. Drake took to Instagram Live to celebrate Toronto's blowout win, blasting his hit song The Motto.

Petty Drake is back pic.twitter.com/K9tWLOKKx3 — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) June 8, 2019

Friday's social media effort continued Drake's trend through the Finals. He roasted Klay Thompson after Game 3 on Wednesday, and showed up to Game 2 of the Finals wearing a "Where's Kevin" shirt.

Drake is expected to be in attendance at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto for Game 5 on Monday night. Tip-off is slated for 9 p.m. ET.