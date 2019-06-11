Warriors star forward Kevin Durant is reportedly headed to New York to meet with doctors about his injured right Achilles tendon, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Durant suffered the injury in the second quarter of the Warriors' Game 5 win over the Raptors and needed assistance while heading to the locker room. The 2017 and 2018 NBA Finals MVP left Scotiabank Arena in the third quarter while on crutches and wearing a walking boot. He is expected to undergo an MRI on Tuesday.

Monday night's game was Durant's first since Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals when he injured his right Achilles and calf area while attempting a drive in the first half of the game. Durant missed nine games as a result of the calf injury. He had been averaging 34.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists heading into Monday's game.

The team fears that Durant tore his Achilles on the play, which would require surgery and for him to possibly miss all of next season. Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reports that Durant was "not anywhere close to 100%" after his light practice session on Sunday.

Golden State's president of basketball operations Bob Myers said that the decision for Durant to play was made by various medical and team personnel but, "If you have to, you can blame me."

Golden State will try to push for a Game 7 with Game 6 on Thursday night at Oracle Arena in Oakland. Tip-off is slated for 9 p.m. ET.