Wanda Durant has a message for anyone still doubting whether her son, Kevin, a two-time Finals MVP, is a man of integrity.

On Monday night, Kevin Durant suited up for the first time since suffering a calf injury on May 9. With the Warriors on the brink of losing the NBA Finals, he contributed 11 points in 12 minutes in Game 5 before suffering an Achilles injury that forced him out of the contest.

On Tuesday morning, Wanda took to Twitter, posting a photo of her alongside her son captioned with a poignant message.

For ALL of you who question my son as a Man, question his Heart, question his Integrity and question his LOVE for the game of basketball, you DON’T know him. He has a heart of a true Warrior! This too shall pass. God Bless you ALL. pic.twitter.com/y0qcQ5Boga — Wanda Durant (@MamaDurant) June 11, 2019

Durant's mother, while perhaps the most meaningful, was just the latest instance in which someone of notoriety stood up for the NBA superstar.

Teammates Steph Curry and Klay Thompson commended Durant's effort and willingness to play in the crucial matchup. Meanwhile, teammate DeMarcus Cousins chided any of Durant's remaining doubters, explicitly telling them off.