The Warriors forced a Game 6 in the NBA Finals on Monday with a 106-105 Game 5 win at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. But Golden State's victory wasn't all good news.

Kevin Durant suffered an achilles injury in the second quarter, leaving the arena on crutches in the second half. He will recieve an MRI on Tuesday, per GM Bob Myers.

The Warriors discussed the Durant injury postgame, saddened by the absence of their teammate.

"We did it for Kevin. You saw what we're capable of when he's out there on the floor, and that's a true Warrior to come out and battle with his team, put his health on the line," Klay Thompson said postgame. "And we're gonna try and win the next two for him."

Steph Curry discussed Durant's exit at the podium postgame.

"Everybody gets so wrapped up in chasing championships and the greatness you see on the floor, but life is more important in terms of caring about an individual and what they're going through," Curry said. "[Durant] gave us what he had, he went out there and sacrificed his body... I just feel so bad for him to be honest, nobody should have to go through something like that"

Steph Curry goes through his emotions surrounding Kevin Durant's injury.#NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/LUFLKX8u69 — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 11, 2019

Curry and Thompson issued the primary thoughts for Durant, though DeMarcus Cousins didn't hold back in his sentiments.

DeMarcus Cousins on KD critics: "Fuck them. Fuck them." — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) June 11, 2019

Golden State will try to force a Game 7 on Thursday night, facing the Raptors at Oracle Arena in Oakland. Tip-off is slated for 9 p.m. ET.