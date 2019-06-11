The NBA world was shaken on Monday night after Kevin Durant went down with an Achilles injury in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Durant, who was making his return to the court after missing nine games with a calf-injury, exited the Warriors' 106–105 win in the second quarter. He did not return and after the game, Golden State president of basketball operations Bob Myers said Durant suffered an Achilles injury that was different than his earlier calf-injury.

The severity of the injury is still not confirmed, but ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski reported an MRI will show it is likely a torn right Achilles tendon.

Durant is expected to be one of the top free agents this summer. However, his injury will surely play a role in possible free agency discussions.

Below are other rumors from across the NBA.

• Three teams said they would still sign Durant knowing he's injured so there would be a market for Durant if he elects to test free agency waters. (Bobby Marks, EPSN)

• Last week, Durant responded to rumors that opposing teams have been plotting ways to sell him on joining them in free agency by telling Yahoo Sports, "I can't be recruited. Write that." (Chris Haynes, Yahoo Sports)

• Anthony Davis is "now focused" on landing with the Lakers or Knicks in a trade with the Pelicans (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

• The Lakers, Clippers, Knicks and Nets have been among the teams reaching out to New Orleans about a potential deal involving Anthony Davis. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)