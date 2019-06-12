Steve Kerr: Kevin Durant Achilles Injury 'Came as a Complete Shock'

Kerr said Golden State thought Durant was only at risk of re-injuring his calf in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. 

By Michael Shapiro
June 12, 2019

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Wednesday that Kevin Durant's Achilles injury came as a "complete shock" to everyone involved.

Kerr told the media Durant met with both Warriors doctors and an independent medical team before deciding to play in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday. Durant had been out of Golden State's lineup since injuring his calf in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals on May 8. Kerr said all parties were worried about re-injury to his calf, but none anticipated an Achilles injury.

“Would we go back and do it over again? Damn right," Kerr said. "Our feeling was the worst thing he could do was re-injure the calf. The Achilles came as a complete shock.”

Durant poured in 11 points in 12 minutes on Monday as the Warriors escaped Scotiabank Arena with a 106-105 victory. But the four-time scoring champion limped to the locker room midway through the second quarter, later leaving the arena on crutches. 

Durant underwent surgery for a ruptured Achilles on Wednesday. 

Golden State trails Toronto 3–2 in the NBA Finals. Game 6 from Oracle Arena on Thursday is slated for 9 p.m. ET. 

