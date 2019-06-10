The Warriors forced Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Monday with a 106-105 Game 5 win at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Steph Curry led Golden State in scoring on Monday with 31 points. Klay Thompson added 26 points, including a crucial triple to take a 106-103 lead with under a minute remaining.

Steph ties it... and Klay put the @warriors on top!#StrengthInNumbers 106#WeTheNorth 105



Monday night marked Kevin Durant's return the floor after missing nine consecutive games with a calf injury. But Durant exited in the second quarter after re-injuring his right leg, leaving Scotiabank Arena in the third quarter.

Kawhi Leonard led the Raptors with 26 points, including 12 rebounds and six assists. Toronto held a 103-97 lead with 3:28 remaining, but lost the lead on Thompson's triple.

Game 6 will be in Oracle Arena on Thursday night. Tip-off is slated for 9 p.m. ET.