A Toronto Raptors fan has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money and help support Kevin Durant's charity foundation.

Created by "true" fan and Toronto native Hamzah Moin, the fundraising efforts aim to raise $25,000 for Durant's organization, one that provides supports low-income, at-risk youth with educational, social and athletic programs.

Moin also created the campaign to apologize to Durant for the way Raptors fans cheered after the 10-time All-Star ruptured his Achilles during Game 5.

"We're sorry that some fans of Raptor Nation at the Scotiabank arena, Jurassic Park, and in some bars/restaurants showing the game, displayed an ugly side of fandom when they cheered on the injury of Kevin Durant," Moin wrote. "This isn't cool. This isn't right. This isn't what I expect from fellow Canadians. Yes, we're hungry for a championship however true NBA fans would never cheer on a man getting injured or wave goodbye as they limp to the locker-room area.. KD is a player that brings up the game of basketball.

"This NBA Playoffs have had a lot of ugly fan moments," Moin continued. "From racist tweets being hurled at Nav Bhatia, Raptor superfan to part-owners shoving players ... there have been a lot of heated moments throughout these playoffs. Both of the examples had crazy fans that did not reflect their team's fanbase. I'd like to believe that the people cheering/waving goodbye at KD inside Scotiabank and in Jurassic Park also do not reflect our passionate fanbase."

As of Wednesday afternoon, the campaign has raised $12,539.

Durant announced that he has undergone surgery to repair his ruptured Achilles on Wednesday, adding that his "road back starts now."

The Raptors now lead the series 3–2, and Game 6 will be Thursday at Oracle Arena at 9 p.m. ET.