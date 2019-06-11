Warriors players Klay Thompson and Draymond Green had strong responses to Raptors fans cheering when Kevin Durant was injured during Golden State's Game 5 win in the NBA Finals on Monday.

Durant had to leave after he suffered an injury in the second quarter. Following the Warriors' 106–105 win, team president of basketball operations Bob Myers announced it was an Achilles injury and that he'll undergo an MRI on Tuesday.

When Durant got injured, fans at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena started cheering, and it took both Warriors and Raptors players to quiet them down and switch the cheers to "KD" chants.

Some fans cheered as Kevin Durant exited with an injury, and the players weren't having it



(via @espn)pic.twitter.com/3814A62qbp — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 11, 2019

Thompson said, "It was bulls---. That was freaking ridiculous. I can’t even put into words how mad I was about that."

Green said, "That’s crazy. That’s classless. For me I’ve always witnessed Canadians be the nicest people I’ve ever encountered and that was classless."

Stephen Curry said he was, "Very confused around that reaction. It's not my experience with people of this city. I commend Danny Green and Kyle Lowry for signaling to the crowd. I hope that ugliness doesn't show itself again."

Durant was making his first start for Golden State since he injured his calf against the Rockets on May 9. Before exiting, he had 11 points.

The Raptors lead the series 3–2, and Game 6 will be played at Oracle Arena on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.