Warriors vs. Raptors Game 6 Live Stream: Watch NBA Finals Online, TV

Find how to watch the Warriors battle the Raptors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, June 13.

By Michael Shapiro
June 13, 2019

The Warriors will look to force a Game 7 in the NBA Finals on Thursday night as they face the Raptors at Oracle Arena in Oakland. Tip-off is slated for 9 p.m. ET. 

Golden State enters Thursday with a 3–2 series deficit. Steph Curry and Co. saved their season with a fourth-quarter comeback in Toronto on Monday, defeating the Raptors 106-105 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. 

Kevin Durant started Game 5 for the Warriors on Thursday, but he exited the game in the second quarter and underwent surgery for an Achilles injury on Wednesday. 

Kawhi Leonard is leading the Raptors and finished Game 5 with 26 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks.

The Warriors are appearing in their fifth straight Finals. They hoisted the Larry O'Brien trophy in 20152017 and 2018

Here's how to watch ​Thursday's matchup:

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC 

Live stream: Watch the game online on WatchESPN

