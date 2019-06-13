The Warriors will look to force a Game 7 in the NBA Finals on Thursday night as they face the Raptors at Oracle Arena in Oakland. Tip-off is slated for 9 p.m. ET.

Golden State enters Thursday with a 3–2 series deficit. Steph Curry and Co. saved their season with a fourth-quarter comeback in Toronto on Monday, defeating the Raptors 106-105 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Kevin Durant started Game 5 for the Warriors on Thursday, but he exited the game in the second quarter and underwent surgery for an Achilles injury on Wednesday.

Kawhi Leonard is leading the Raptors and finished Game 5 with 26 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks.

The Warriors are appearing in their fifth straight Finals. They hoisted the Larry O'Brien trophy in 2015, 2017 and 2018.

Here's how to watch ​Thursday's matchup:

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Live stream: Watch the game online on WatchESPN