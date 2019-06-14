Draymond Green After NBA Finals Loss to Raptors: 'We’ll Be Back'

"Everybody thinks this is kind of the end of us. That’s just not smart." 

By Emily Caron
June 14, 2019

Warriors star Draymond Green doesn't think the Warriors' dominance is over. Speaking with the media after the Raptors took the title with a series-clinching 114–110 Game 6 victory over Golden State on Thursday night, Green confidently told reporters that the dynasty will survive this year's championship loss.

The Warriors were going for the first championship three-peat since Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant led the Lakers to three consecutive titles from 2000-2002. With Kevin Durant out with injuries for most of the Finals and Klay Thompson's injury in the third quarter of Thursday's loss, questions floated about Golden State's future.

"Everybody thinks this is kind of the end of us. That’s just not smart," Green said. "I don’t see it happening. We’ll be back.”

Green finished the loss with his sixth triple-double this postseason with 11 points, 18 rebounds and 12 assists, tying Magic Johnson for the second-most in a single postseason in NBA history.

