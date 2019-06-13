Klay Thompson Exits in Third Quarter of Game 6 With Left Knee Injury

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Klay Thompson was about to leave the game but came back to shoot free throws to potentially return to Game 6 of the Finals.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 13, 2019

Klay Thompson left Game 6 of the Finals late in the third quarter after a hard foul from Danny Green.

Thompson landed hard on his left knee and started heading toward the locker room instead of taking his free throws. But then, he was stopped on his walk back during a timeout and then connected on both attempts before coming out.

Thompson is the game's leading scorer with 30 points. He previously missed Game 3 of the series with a left hamstring injury.

The Warriors had an 88-86 lead on the Raptors going into the fourth quarter. The team announced Thompson would not return to the game.

Toronto leads the series 3-2.

