Kevin Durant FaceTimed Klay Thompson After He Tore His ACL in Game 6

This is the sign of a good teammate.

By Jenna West
June 14, 2019

After Klay Thompson tore his ACL during Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night, there was one person who knew what he was going through.

As Thompson sat in the locker room at Oracle Arena after exiting the game, teammate Kevin Durant FaceTimed him from New York, where he's recovering from Achilles surgery.

"I heard them talking," Klay's father, Mychal Thompson, told ESPN about the phone call. "But I don't think they'd want me to divulge it.

"They were encouraging each other to come back strong," he said. "They got unfinished business."

Thompson's injury was the latest blow to the Warriors, who were grasping for a chance to extend the series with the Raptors. After Durant ruptured his Achilles in Game 5, it didn't appear that things could get any worse for Golden State until Thompson went down. The Raptors went on to win 114–110 and capture their first title in franchise history on Thursday night.

Before Game 6, Thompson asked Warriors fans in an Instagram post to bring their energy to Oracle Arena and also paid tribute to Durant.

"Nothing can impede this man's greatness," Thompson said in the post, reminding fans that Durant helped the team win their previous two championships.

A few hours later, Durant returned the favor by being a good friend to Thompson.

Both players face uncertainty this offseason since they will enter free agency while recovering from serious injuries. It seems likely that they'll share many more phone calls this summer to encourage each other.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message