After Klay Thompson tore his ACL during Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night, there was one person who knew what he was going through.

As Thompson sat in the locker room at Oracle Arena after exiting the game, teammate Kevin Durant FaceTimed him from New York, where he's recovering from Achilles surgery.

"I heard them talking," Klay's father, Mychal Thompson, told ESPN about the phone call. "But I don't think they'd want me to divulge it.

"They were encouraging each other to come back strong," he said. "They got unfinished business."

Thompson's injury was the latest blow to the Warriors, who were grasping for a chance to extend the series with the Raptors. After Durant ruptured his Achilles in Game 5, it didn't appear that things could get any worse for Golden State until Thompson went down. The Raptors went on to win 114–110 and capture their first title in franchise history on Thursday night.

Before Game 6, Thompson asked Warriors fans in an Instagram post to bring their energy to Oracle Arena and also paid tribute to Durant.

"Nothing can impede this man's greatness," Thompson said in the post, reminding fans that Durant helped the team win their previous two championships.

A few hours later, Durant returned the favor by being a good friend to Thompson.

Both players face uncertainty this offseason since they will enter free agency while recovering from serious injuries. It seems likely that they'll share many more phone calls this summer to encourage each other.