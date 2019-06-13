Klay Thompson Pays Tribute to Kevin Durant: 'Nothing Can Impede This Man's Greatness'

Klay Thompson asked fans to reflect on everything Kevin Durant has helped the Warriors accomplish.

By Jenna West
June 13, 2019

Klay Thompson paid tribute to teammate Kevin Durant ahead of Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

In an Instagram post, Thompson asked Warriors fans to bring their energy to Oracle Arena on Thursday night and also consider everything Durant has helped the team accomplish. Thompson also shared two photos of himself with Durant.

"DubNation, I need you to reflect on the fact that we would not be in this position if it weren't for this man and his sacrifices. He's the reason there are banners hanging in the rafters of Oracle," Thompson said. "I'm gonna need every Dubs fan in the building tonight to bring the same fire K brought every day to the court.

"It's not gonna be the same running out that tunnel without u bro. We all know this is a minor set back for a major comeback !! Nothing can impede this mans greatness. [sic]"

The Warriors, who trail the Raptors 3–2 in the Finals, thought Durant's return from a calf injury on Monday would help them turn around the series. However, Durant exited the game in the second quarter after rupturing his Achilles, and the Warriors lost 106–105. Durant underwent surgery on Wednesday to repair his Achilles and is reportedly expected to miss the entire 2019-20 season.

Thompson's Instagram post comes after critics questioned Durant earlier in the week. Some of his teammates and his mother, Wanda, responded to the criticism to stand up for him and his integrity.

Golden State looks to win its third consecutive NBA championship this season. Durant helped lead the Warriors to back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018, his first two seasons with the franchise.

The Warriors will continue their quest for this year's championship when they face the Raptors at home on Thursday night. Tipoff is slated for 9 p.m. ET.

