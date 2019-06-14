You can never question Klay Thompson's grit.

The Warriors All-Star left Game 6 of the Finals Thursday with a torn ACL. However, Thompson told coach Steve Kerr that after the injury he only needed two minutes before he could get back on the court.

"Just a two minute rest, I'll be ready". That's what Klay told Kerr. With a torn ACL. — Chris Ballard (@SI_ChrisBallard) June 14, 2019

Thompson initially was taken off the court following the injury, but he came back following a timeout in order to shoot his free throws so he could potentially return to the game later on.

He eventually left the arena on crutches while the game was still going on.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports Thompson's rehab for the injury could go into February or March.

Even if Warriors are able to keep Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant in free agency, it'll be a fight to reach playoffs in the Western Conference. Thompson's ACL rehab could take him into February or March -- and Durant likely misses entire season. Devastating turn of events. https://t.co/xKXayv9p34 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 14, 2019

The Raptors went on to win the contest 114-110 to capture their first title in franchise history.