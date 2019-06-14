Klay Thompson Only Asked for 'Two-Minute Rest' After Tearing ACL in Game 6

Klay Thompson left in the third quarter of Game 6 with a torn ACL, but he thought he only needed a short break after suffering the injury.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 14, 2019

You can never question Klay Thompson's grit.

The Warriors All-Star left Game 6 of the Finals Thursday with a torn ACL. However, Thompson told coach Steve Kerr that after the injury he only needed two minutes before he could get back on the court.

Thompson initially was taken off the court following the injury, but he came back following a timeout in order to shoot his free throws so he could potentially return to the game later on.

He eventually left the arena on crutches while the game was still going on.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports Thompson's rehab for the injury could go into February or March.

The Raptors went on to win the contest 114-110 to capture their first title in franchise history.

