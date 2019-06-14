Raptors Championship Parade: Route, Date, Schedule Information

The Raptors' parade will begin at Exhibition Place in Toronto at 10 a.m. on Monday. 

By Michael Shapiro
June 14, 2019

The Raptors brought Canada its first major sports championship since 1993 on Thursday with a Game 6 win over the Golden State Warriors. And Toronto will likely give the Raptors a hearty welcome when the team returns from Oakland. 

Toronto will hold a championship parade on Monday, beginning the ceremony at 10 a.m. ET, according to CP24's Stephanie Smyth. The Raptors' route is expected to begin at Exhibition Place, moving along from Lakeshore to York, per Smyth.

Fans who opt to attend the parade may have to battle some wet weather to cheer on Toronto's champions. The forecast for Monday is just under 60 degrees at the start of the parade with nearly a 40% chance of rain. 

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message