The Raptors brought Canada its first major sports championship since 1993 on Thursday with a Game 6 win over the Golden State Warriors. And Toronto will likely give the Raptors a hearty welcome when the team returns from Oakland.

Toronto will hold a championship parade on Monday, beginning the ceremony at 10 a.m. ET, according to CP24's Stephanie Smyth. The Raptors' route is expected to begin at Exhibition Place, moving along from Lakeshore to York, per Smyth.

#BREAKING - Parade for our #NBA Champion #Toronto Raptors to go on MONDAY. Starts at 10am at Exhibition Place..along Lakeshore to York, York to University, University north to Armoury St. then to NPS. @CP24 to have full coverage. @TorontoPolice — Stephanie Smyth (@stephaniesmyth) June 14, 2019

Fans who opt to attend the parade may have to battle some wet weather to cheer on Toronto's champions. The forecast for Monday is just under 60 degrees at the start of the parade with nearly a 40% chance of rain.