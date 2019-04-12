Former Cleveland general manager David Griffin agreed to become the Pelicans' executive vice president of basketball operations on Friday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Griffin was with the Cavaliers from 2010-17, serving as Cleveland's GM from 2014-17. He led LeBron James and the Cavaliers to the 2016 NBA Finals championship where they won the franchise's first ever title during one of three-straight trips to the NBA Finals. Griffin agreed to part ways with the organization in June 2017.

New Orleans fired former general manager Dell Demps in February. Demps spent much of 2018-19 negotiating a potential Anthony Davis trade with the Lakers, but the two sides did not reach a deal.

Griffin is expected to deal Davis this summer, though the pool of potential trade partners is expected to extend outside Los Angeles.