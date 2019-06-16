Nick Nurse Confirms He Plans to Coach Team Canada at FIBA Worlds

By Charlotte Carroll
June 16, 2019

Raptors coach Nick Nurse confirmed Sunday he plans to coach the Canadian national basketball team. 

In his first availability since Toronto won the NBA Finals against the Warriors on Thursday, Nurse said a deal for him to coach at the FIBA Basketball World Cup was "just about done."

Before answering on the specifics, Nurse said, "I'm getting ready to take another situation soon because I think it's going to make me a better coach."

The 51-year-old Nurse worked as an assistant coach for Great Britain in 2012. He said he learned a lot during that experience.

The Olympics will be in summer 2020, and Canada starts the 2019 World Cup in China with a Sept. 1 game against Australia. 

"It's a unique time with the World Cup and the Olympics within a short 13- to 14-month window," Nurse said. "And it fits in OK. I'm just giving up some vacation time."

This season, Nurse led the Raptors to their first ever NBA title. He became only the ninth rookie coach to win a title in NBA history. 

