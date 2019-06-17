LaVar Ball has been very vocal since the blockbuster Anthony Davis trade that sent his son, Lonzo Ball, to the Pelicans from the Lakers.

After news of the trade broke, Ball declared that the Lakers would never win another championship. On Monday, Stephen A. Smith questioned Ball about the statement on ESPN's First Take, and the father had quite the response.

While Ball delivers a lot of words regularly, he also made one tasteless remark to ESPN's Molly Qerim on Monday. She said to Ball, "LaVar, can I switch gears with you because I have a question here."

To that, LaVar responded, "You can switch gears with me anytime."

LaVar shooting his shot at Molly Qerim during First Take interview? Jalen Rose gonna bust him up lol pic.twitter.com/HeIB9CFIxH — gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 17, 2019

A representative for Ball issued the following statement to TMZ: "[LaVar] was asked if he wanted to switch gears, in his mind switching gears was 'changing the subject anytime' and he said, 'yes, you can switch gears with me anytime.' At NO time was that intended or meant to be sexual in nature."

While Qerim handled the moment professionally, she also got the last word later and said she'd be calling human resources.

Molly Qerim jokes about calling HR after awkward exchange with LaVar Ball pic.twitter.com/4NMhhyBFxd — gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 17, 2019

Former ESPN analyst Jemele Hill gave props to Qerim.

Kudos to Molly Querim for the professional way she handled LaVar Ball after his inappropriate comment. Maybe ESPN will have finally learned its lesson about putting him on TV. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 17, 2019

This isn't the first awkward run-in he's had with a female broadcaster. In 2017, Ball got in an on-air argument with Kristine Leahy, a former co-host on The Herd.