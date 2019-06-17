LaVar Ball Makes Inappropriate Remark to ESPN's Molly Qerim on First Take

AFP Contributer/Getty Images

LaVar Ball ESPN Molly Qerim interview

By Charlotte Carroll
June 17, 2019

LaVar Ball has been very vocal since the blockbuster Anthony Davis trade that sent his son, Lonzo Ball, to the Pelicans from the Lakers. 

After news of the trade broke, Ball declared that the Lakers would never win another championship. On Monday, Stephen A. Smith questioned Ball about the statement on ESPN's First Take, and the father had quite the response

While Ball delivers a lot of words regularly, he also made one tasteless remark to ESPN's Molly Qerim on Monday. She said to Ball, "LaVar, can I switch gears with you because I have a question here."

To that, LaVar responded, "You can switch gears with me anytime."

A representative for Ball issued the following statement to TMZ: "[LaVar] was asked if he wanted to switch gears, in his mind switching gears was 'changing the subject anytime' and he said, 'yes, you can switch gears with me anytime.' At NO time was that intended or meant to be sexual in nature."

While Qerim handled the moment professionally, she also got the last word later and said she'd be calling human resources. 

Former ESPN analyst Jemele Hill gave props to Qerim. 

This isn't the first awkward run-in he's had with a female broadcaster. In 2017, Ball got in an on-air argument with Kristine Leahy, a former co-host on The Herd.

      Modal message