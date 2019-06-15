LaVar Ball must own a crystal ball because he thinks he knows what's in store for the Lakers' future.

Hours after his son Lonzo Ball was reportedly sent to the Pelicans in Los Angeles' blockbuster trade for Anthony Davis, the patriarch of the family predicted the Lakers will never win another championship in franchise history.

"I guarantee ... it will be the worst move the Lakers ever did in their life and they will never win another championship. Guarantee it," he said.

This dark fate for the Lakers seems highly unlikely considering they have won the second-most number of titles in NBA history with 16. The Lakers were already favored by Las Vegas to win the 2020 Finals after Warriors sharpshooter Klay Thompson tore his ACL. But after the Lakers reportedly acquired Davis, the team's odds jumped from 9-2 to 3-1.

Despite Vegas' strong faith in Los Angeles, Ball said the Lakers will regret not acquiring all three of his sons to build a dream team.

"I told y'all it was crashing down. Now it will completely crash but at least my son got off the boat before the thing exploded. I gave them a chance," he added. "I said if you get the three Ball brothers, you're going to survive this. You let them go? Oh, it's going to be a cold day in hell."

The Lakers struggled this season, despite LeBron James signing with the franchise last summer. Injuries plagued the lineup throughout the year, which ended with the team finishing at 37–45 and Magic Johnson stepping down in an impromptu press conference.

While Ball claims the Lakers will be in bad shape without his son, we think the team will be in good hands with James and Davis teaming up together.