Toronto Police Investigating Report of Potential Shooting at Raptors Celebration

Photo by Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Police are on the scene at the Raptors parade Monday and looking into a potential shooting.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 17, 2019

Toronto police are investigating a potential shooting that took place at the Raptors championship celebration at Nathan Phillips Square on Monday.

Police said there are reports of two victims being shot and officers and EMS are on the scene. According to the Toronto Police Operations Centre, the injuries are serious but not life-threatening. Two people have been taken into custody and two firearms have been recovered.

People from the crowd began running away from the back east corner of Nathan Phillip's Square near the Eaton Centre.

Members of the Raptors were on stage when this started happening, and there was an announcement of a break in the action, but speeches resumed almost immediately after the pause.

This story is developing and will be updated.

