Toronto police are investigating a potential shooting that took place at the Raptors championship celebration at Nathan Phillips Square on Monday.

Police said there are reports of two victims being shot and officers and EMS are on the scene. According to the Toronto Police Operations Centre, the injuries are serious but not life-threatening. Two people have been taken into custody and two firearms have been recovered.

People from the crowd began running away from the back east corner of Nathan Phillip's Square near the Eaton Centre.

Members of the Raptors were on stage when this started happening, and there was an announcement of a break in the action, but speeches resumed almost immediately after the pause.

SHOOTING:

Nathan Phillip's Square

-Reports of woman shot

-People running from area

-Police/EMS are on scene

-Unknown what the injuries are#GO112676

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) June 17, 2019

Gunshots fired at the parade at the back south east corner of Nathan Phillips Square. One witness said four shots. Crowd ran. There is a victim down being given medical attention, surrounded by a crowd, and police are clearing people from the area. Speeches are still going on. — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) June 17, 2019

Crowd on east side running again. Cops said get down. Oh no. — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) June 17, 2019

Stay away from the eaton centre. Please just ran in there, and crowd just ran away. If you’re in the area, get down. — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) June 17, 2019

I’m on the roof of city hall and something is happening. People are running including what looks to be cops and security pic.twitter.com/FEbhw88OqI — Jennifer Pagliaro (@jpags) June 17, 2019

ppl have been running from the back of the stage for some reason. hope everyone’s safe. #RaptorsParade pic.twitter.com/HRoeTZ4val — Gelek Besthairtsang (@GelekB) June 17, 2019

The Raptors ceremony has been interrupted for a serious incident. pic.twitter.com/JIzOuNzvsb — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) June 17, 2019

Stay away from the eaton centre. Please just ran in there, and crowd just ran away. If you’re in the area, get down. — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) June 17, 2019

This story is developing and will be updated.