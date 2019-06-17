The Raptors celebrated their 2019 NBA title with a parade Monday and Kawhi Leonard and Drake had the crowd going.
Drake is being just as annoying as you would expect.
The Raptors got practically all of Toronto outside Monday to celebrate their 2019 championship, and of course, their global ambassador was one of many fans ready to act a fool with the team, that was wearing championship hats with the OVO Owl on them.
From a fake Kawhi Leonard signing autographs to actual Kawhi Leonard rocking a "Board Man Gets Paid." t-shirt, there was plenty going on Monday morning in Toronto.
Take a look back at some of the most entertaining scenes from the festivities.
On the calendar for today: Raptors parade pic.twitter.com/3VnVCwikbi— SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) June 17, 2019
Raptors Superfan Nav Bhatia will lead today’s parade, serving as the Honorary Parade Marshall. He is representing the #WeTheNorth fans — who better?— Laura Armstrong (@lauraarmy) June 17, 2019
The Raptors parade isn't expected to arrive at Nathan Philips Square for another four hours— The Crossover (@TheCrossover) June 17, 2019
Crowd so far 👇
(via @Momin680NEWS)pic.twitter.com/GUD0nzcgw8
Wow! #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/iXlK3mvYWA— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) June 17, 2019
Championship Kawhi is in full effect. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/WWzgApKTJn— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 17, 2019
And it wouldn't be a Raptors parade without Drake pic.twitter.com/H5hWLCCCdF— SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) June 17, 2019
#Raptors fans are climbing onto anything they can on University Avenue. Garbage trucks, buildings, cars #Toronto #WeTheNorth #WeTheNorthDay pic.twitter.com/5UQ1vXMVq7— blogTO (@blogTO) June 17, 2019
If you didn’t know Canada has legalized marijuana, you’re learning something in this crowd.— Laura Armstrong (@lauraarmy) June 17, 2019
Fake Kawhi is living it up at the Raptors parade— SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) June 17, 2019
pic.twitter.com/LyBl3WH8vw
Ma Fuzzy x @Drake #WeTheNorth | #NBACHAMPS2019 pic.twitter.com/gVRvMqZtiu— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) June 17, 2019
Parade Day pic.twitter.com/8cTgmUWEfV— SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) June 17, 2019
#Raptors fans are going wild for fake #KawhiLeonard in #Toronto today #WeTheNorth #WeTheNorthDay pic.twitter.com/Pa4kUPHEMe— blogTO (@blogTO) June 17, 2019
A Raptors fan at the parade has a sign that reads, "Started from Bargnani, now we're here."— Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) June 17, 2019
BEST CITY ON THE PLANET 😍@FredVanVleet | @Klow7 pic.twitter.com/7fgjHzRL4k— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) June 17, 2019
Everyone in Canada is celebrating the Raptors parade today pic.twitter.com/1iGmYod8nX— SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) June 17, 2019
THE CHAMP IS HERE@DGreen_14 | #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/aM2iIFzSYn— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) June 17, 2019
"Thank you Canada for the support. We did it!"— NBA TV (@NBATV) June 17, 2019
Kawhi is living it up as he celebrates the @Raptors' title! pic.twitter.com/ME1PB4Bfyx
