Kawhi's 'Board Man' Shirt, Drake Being Drake and Highlights From Raptors Parade

Screenshot from @SI_ExtraMustard via Twitter

The Raptors celebrated their 2019 NBA title with a parade Monday and Kawhi Leonard and Drake had the crowd going.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 17, 2019

Drake is being just as annoying as you would expect.

The Raptors got practically all of Toronto outside Monday to celebrate their 2019 championship, and of course, their global ambassador was one of many fans ready to act a fool with the team, that was wearing championship hats with the OVO Owl on them.

From a fake Kawhi Leonard signing autographs to actual Kawhi Leonard rocking a "Board Man Gets Paid." t-shirt, there was plenty going on Monday morning in Toronto.

Take a look back at some of the most entertaining scenes from the festivities.

You can get the Sports Illustrated commemorative cover of the Raptors title here.

