Drake is being just as annoying as you would expect.

The Raptors got practically all of Toronto outside Monday to celebrate their 2019 championship, and of course, their global ambassador was one of many fans ready to act a fool with the team, that was wearing championship hats with the OVO Owl on them.

From a fake Kawhi Leonard signing autographs to actual Kawhi Leonard rocking a "Board Man Gets Paid." t-shirt, there was plenty going on Monday morning in Toronto.

Take a look back at some of the most entertaining scenes from the festivities.

On the calendar for today: Raptors parade pic.twitter.com/3VnVCwikbi — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) June 17, 2019

Raptors Superfan Nav Bhatia will lead today’s parade, serving as the Honorary Parade Marshall. He is representing the #WeTheNorth fans — who better? — Laura Armstrong (@lauraarmy) June 17, 2019

The Raptors parade isn't expected to arrive at Nathan Philips Square for another four hours



Crowd so far 👇



(via @Momin680NEWS)pic.twitter.com/GUD0nzcgw8 — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) June 17, 2019

Championship Kawhi is in full effect. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/WWzgApKTJn — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 17, 2019

And it wouldn't be a Raptors parade without Drake pic.twitter.com/H5hWLCCCdF — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) June 17, 2019

If you didn’t know Canada has legalized marijuana, you’re learning something in this crowd. — Laura Armstrong (@lauraarmy) June 17, 2019

Fake Kawhi is living it up at the Raptors parade

pic.twitter.com/LyBl3WH8vw — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) June 17, 2019

Parade Day pic.twitter.com/8cTgmUWEfV — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) June 17, 2019

A Raptors fan at the parade has a sign that reads, "Started from Bargnani, now we're here." — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) June 17, 2019

Everyone in Canada is celebrating the Raptors parade today pic.twitter.com/1iGmYod8nX — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) June 17, 2019

"Thank you Canada for the support. We did it!"



Kawhi is living it up as he celebrates the @Raptors' title! pic.twitter.com/ME1PB4Bfyx — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 17, 2019

