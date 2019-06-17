The Warriors took out a full-page ad in the Toronto Star, congratulating the Raptors for winning the NBA Finals last week over Golden State.

The ad reads, "The Golden State Warriors congratulate the Toronto Raptors on their historic achievement and bringing the 2019 NBA championship to the City of Toronto." It appeared in the sports section Monday, when the Raptors held their victory parade.

Full page ad in today’s @StarSports section. Classy move by the Golden State Warriors. pic.twitter.com/XtkYCtDAKq — Alex Ballingall (@aballinga) June 17, 2019

(via @TorontoStar) pic.twitter.com/0cQ0B1f0ux — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 17, 2019

The Raptors defeated the Warriors in six games to win their first title in franchise history.

