Harrison Barnes to Opt Out of Kings Contract, Enter Free Agency

The Kings acquired Barnes in a trade with the Mavericks last season.

By Kaelen Jones
June 18, 2019

Forward Harrison Barnes has reportedly opted out of his contract with the Sacramento Kings and will enter unrestricted free agency, his agent told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Barnes declined a player option worth $25.1 million. He signed a four-year, $94.4 million deal with the Mavericks during the 2016 offseason.

Barnes, 27, is reportedly open to exploring a new contract with the Kings this summer. Sacramento acquired Barnes in a trade with the Dallas Mavericks during the regular season.

Barnes averaged 14.3 points and 5.5 rebounds across 28 appearances (all starts) for the Kings last season. The North Carolina is entering his ninth NBA season since the Golden State Warriors originally selected him with the seventh pick of the 2012 draft.

