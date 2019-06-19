ESPN and the NBA are "zeroing in" on an agreement that would allow insider Adrian Wojnarowski and other reporters to tweet out team's picks before they are announced on the draft broadcast on Thursday night, the New York Post reports.

During last year's NBA draft, ESPN, Yahoo and Turner all reportedly tried to prevent their reporters, including Wojnarowski, from leaking picks on draft night. Wojnarowski broke the pre-plan agreement, however, after the New York Times' Marc Stein started tipping picks. Wojnarowski used creative euphemisms to technically avoid tipping the 2018 NBA draft picks.

From the sounds of recent reports, Wojnarowski won't have to get as crafty with his words this year.

The 2019 NBA draft will be held on Thursday, June 20 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. ESPN's broadcast of the event begins at 7 p.m. ET with the first pick to be made shortly thereafter.