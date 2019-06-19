Report: Grizzlies Agree to Trade Mike Conley to Jazz

Memphis will acquire Grayson Allen, Kyle Korver, Jae Crowder and two first-round picks in exchange for Conley. 

By Michael Shapiro
June 19, 2019

The Grizzlies agreed to send Mike Conley to the Jazz on Wednesday, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Memphis will receive Grayson Allen, Kyle Korver, Jae Crowder the No. 23 pick in Thursday's NBA draft and a future first rounder, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

Conley was selected by the Grizzlies with the No. 4 pick in the 2007 NBA draft. The Ohio State product helped guide Memphis to the playoffs in five consecutive seasons from 2011-15, returning to the postseason in 2017. Conley is the franchise leader in points, assists and games played. 

Utah reached the postseason for the third straight year in 2018-19. The Jazz finished fifth in the West at 50–32 before losing to the Rockets in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. Point guard Ricky Rubio is a free agent and is unexpected to rejoin the team for the 2019-20 season. 

Conley averaged a career-high 21.1 points per game in 2018-19 on 36.4% shooting from three. Memphis has the No. 2 pick in Thursday's draft and is slated to take Murray State point guard Ja Morant, per Woo.  

