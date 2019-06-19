Report: 'Space Jam 2' to Feature Several NBA, WNBA Stars

Space Jam 2 will release on July 16, 2021.

By Kaelen Jones
June 19, 2019

Space Jam 2 will reportedly feature key roles for a handful of NBA and WNBA stars, including Diana Taurasi, Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson, Nneka Ogwumike and Damian Lillard, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Additionally, the movie will feature "several" more NBA and WNBA players playing roles in the film, including the WNBA's Chiney Ogwumike.

In April, it was reported that some NBA All-Stars, such as Stephen Curry, James Harden and Kevin Durant, were unlikely to appear in the movie because of rivaling sneaker company deals. The Space Jam franchise was originally inspired by a Nike commercial called "Hare Jordan" featuring Michael Jordan, who starred in the 1996 film.

Space Jam 2, which will star LeBron James, is set to hit theatres on July 16, 2021. SpringHill Entertainment announced that the movie is slated for production during the 2019 NBA offseason.

James and Ryan Coogler, director of Black Panther, are teaming up to create the film.

 

