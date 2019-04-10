Space Jam 2 might not feature some of the NBA stars that some might assume it would.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, NBA All-Stars Stephen Curry, James Harden and Kevin Durant are unlikely to join LeBron James in the movie because of rivaling sneaker company deals.

The Space Jam franchise was originally inspired by a Nike commercial called "Hare Jordan". James is signed with Nike, however Curry represents Under Armour and Harden is with Adidas, making their involvement in the upcoming film "nearly impossible," per The Hollywood Reporter.

Durant, who is signed with Nike, is currently focused on his own Hollywood ventures, which includes an autobiographical Apple series called Swagger. Giannis Antetokounmpo, another member of Team Nike, also recently declined a starring role in Space Jam 2.

Space Jam 2 is scheduled to be released on July 16, 2021. James and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler are teaming up to create the film.