For NBA fans, draft night is one of the most exciting with fresh hope for teams who can look to the future in their new prospects.

But it's also a great night for fashion, with players pulling out all the stops for their big moment. This year, patterned suits and loafers seem to be having their moment. But projected No. 1 pick Zion Williamson opted for a more clean, understated look.

Whether it's customized suit jacket interiors or just comic book personification— we're looking at you Bol Bol— there's no shortage of good looks and creativity.

Below are some of the most notable outfits from this year's attendees:

All smiles from Zion pic.twitter.com/9PFenrNMbL — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) June 20, 2019

Rui Hachimura will be the first Japanese player ever drafted tonight. His mother is Japanese, his father is from the West African nation of Benin. The inside of his suit is a tribute to both cultures. pic.twitter.com/ekSkXaJksf — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 20, 2019

Gonzaga in the house pic.twitter.com/XTt8D1iT9D — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) June 20, 2019

NBA Draft style pic.twitter.com/e0mRHVdNB3 — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) June 20, 2019

Bol Bol is 🕷🕸 man pic.twitter.com/gPo20uuIwL — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) June 20, 2019

Snakeskin suit for Nickeil 🐍 pic.twitter.com/4EU6FCHYAN — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) June 20, 2019

Up Close: Bol Bol’s Spider Web suit for tonight’s NBA Draft. pic.twitter.com/jf6oKkMf14 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 20, 2019

Matisse honors his mom with the liner of his jacket 🙏 pic.twitter.com/UEnPaIEJ37 — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) June 20, 2019

Cam Reddish's style for the night 👞 pic.twitter.com/nqYuH36zb2 — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) June 20, 2019

Nicholas Claxton going simple with the white suit and red bowtie for Draft night pic.twitter.com/JLVe8g4kEz — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) June 20, 2019

We'll let you decide the night's best and worst. And when we say worst, we mean these are outfits that you know you could never pull it off.