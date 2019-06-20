What Happened to Woj's Thesaurus That Helped Him Describe Upcoming Draft Picks?

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was nowhere near as entertaining on Twitter during the 2019 NBA draft as he was last year.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 20, 2019

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is focused on being as vanilla as possible with each of his tweets during the 2019 NBA draft, sources (and his tweets) tell Sports Illustrated.

And to be honest, it's a bit of a letdown.

Last year, Woj came up with every way imaginable to explain who teams were likely going to grab in the draft as he tried, and failed, to avoid tipping picks.

This year, the league and ESPN agreed that reporters could share information about potential selections before they went down, so Woj decided to put his thesaurus away and make things as simple as possible.

Come on, Woj. Isn't there at least one team that "has a laser on" somebody? Is no general manager "tantalized" by any of these prospects? Not a single front office is "fixated" on a particular pick?

I want to talk with these sources, Woj, because they can't be this boring after just one year.

Maybe there will be some more trades that force Woj to flex his vocabulary a bit more.

