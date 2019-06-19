The 2019 NBA Draft is finally here. With its arrival, the landscape is set to be changed not only by the influx of talent entering the league, but by the teams selecting them.

Teams are likely to begin swapping draft picks and maneuvering around different points in the draft well before commissioner Adam Silver calls the name of the first player selected off the board.

Below, we'll keep you updated on all of those reported trades and pick swaps that occur as the night goes on.

NBA Draft trades:

This post will be updated as transactions are reported and occur.

Wednesday

• The Bucks traded the No. 30 pick and wing Tony Snell to the Pistons in exchange for forward Jon Leuer.

• The Hawks traded the No. 44 pick to the Heat for a 2024 conditional second-round pick and cash considerations worth a reported $1.88 million.

• The Jazz traded the No. 23 pick, Grayson Allen, Kyle Korver, Jae Crowder, and a future first-round pick to the Grizzlies in exchange for Mike Conley.