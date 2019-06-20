The Atlanta Hawks selected Duke forward Cam Reddish with the No. 10 pick in the 2019 NBA draft.

Reddish was part of the strong group of freshmen Blue Devils this past year, and he joined R.J. Barrett and Zion Williamson in declaring for the 2019 NBA draft after the season. The 6'8'' 220 pound Reddish missed Duke's Sweet 16 victory over Virginia Tech with a left leg injury before returning to the lineup for eight points in the Blue Devils' loss to Michigan State in the Elite Eight.

He averaged 13.5 points and 3.7 rebounds for the Blue Devils, shooting 33.3% from 3-point range.

Reddish reportedly was set to undergo a "minor procedure" on a core muscle injury and was expected to be fully healthy within six weeks of the procedure.

SI NBA draft expert Jeremy Woo’s breakdown: Only so much benefit of the doubt can be afforded with Reddish at this point, over the course of a season in which he more often than not looked somewhat ordinary. He has clearly flashed NBA ability on an ongoing basis, but he was scarcely a true difference-maker for Duke, often functioning as more of a side dish as Williamson and Barrett carry the load. None of that was a total surprise, but it was disappointing, particularly given his struggles finishing in the paint and subsequent over-reliance on a streaky pull-up game. The fact he was previously used to being a primary scoring option isn’t really an excuse, although Duke’s floor spacing was often poor. Reddish’s size, ability to move the ball and hit open shots, and potential defensive versatility are still strengths, and his theoretical skill set fits neatly into the modern NBA. Still, to this point in his career, he’s mostly been a tease. He passes the eye test as well as anyone, but his inconsistencies continue to spark doubt.

Woo's Grade: B+

At this point in the draft, Reddish is a worthwhile gamble for Atlanta, which was thought to be targeting him with one of its two picks at Nos. 8 and 10, and ultimately get its man. Reddish has as much potential as anyone in this range of the draft, and while there’s certainly a varying degree of confidence in whether he ever gets there, the middle ground could still be a strong fit for Atlanta. The Hawks walk away with Hunter and Reddish in the Top 10, giving them even more young talent that fits nicely around Trae Young. This is a risk, but it’s entirely defensible.