The Bulls selected North Carolina guard Coby White with the No. 7 pick in the 2019 draft.

White starred for the Tar Heels this past season following a promising high-school career at Greenfield (N.C.). The 6'5", 185-pound combo guard secured All-ACC, ACC All-Freshman, and All-ACC Tournament team honors. He also helped North Carolina advance to the Sweet 16 at the 2019 NCAA tournament.

White averaged 16.1 points, 4.1 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 35 games for the Tar Heels. He shot 35.3% from three-point range.

SI draft expert Jeremy Woo’s breakdown: White’s combination of size, athleticism and potential as a pull-up scorer oozes upside. He continues to evolve as a decision-maker and probably won’t be ready for full-time point guard duty, but there’s clearly room for combo shooters in his mold to be successful. White improved over the course of the year for the Tar Heels, and on his best nights showed some tantalizing flashes. His consistency on both ends of the floor will have to improve, but as a 19-year-old boasting what could be elite, dynamic shot-making skills, there’s a lot to like about him as an option in the lottery. It will take some projection to justify him this high in the draft, but in terms of natural ability, he certainly belongs in this group. If you look at what Jamal Murray has developed into for Denver, it’s easy to understand White’s long-term appeal.

Jeremy Woo's grade: A

White is a strong fit for Chicago, helping to address their long-term need at guard with a player many had pegged as the best fit at No. 7. White’s shooting ability and size make him an appealing prospect, and he’s just begun to tap into his ability as a playmaker. This pick is hard to knock, given both value and need.