Duke freshmen Zion Williamson, R.J. Barrett and Cam Reddish are just the second trio from one college to all be selected in the top 10 of the NBA draft in the modern era.

Since 1966, Florida is the only other school to have had three top-10 picks. Al Horford (No. 3), Corey Brewer (No. 7) and Joakim Noah (No. 9) were all former Gators selected in single digits in the 2007 NBA draft.

In the 2019 draft, Williamson went No. 1 to the Pelicans, as was widely projected. The news, although no surprise, still brought the Duke sensation to tears as he heard his name called. Barrett followed and went No. 3 to the Knicks and Reddish went to the Hawks with the No. 10 pick.

The trio led the team with 58.7 combined points per game while in Durham, with Barrett and Williamson leading the way with 22.6 each. Barrett, a 6'7" forward, led the team in scoring all season while Williamson, Duke's 6'7", 285-pound star, led the Blue Devils in rebounds, steals and blocks.

The fourth member of their recruiting class, Tre Jones, opted to stay at Duke for a second season rather than enter the draft.