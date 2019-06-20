Gonzaga's Rui Hachimura Makes History as First Japanese-Born Player Drafted into NBA

The Wizards helped Hachimura make history on Thursday night.

By Emily Caron
June 20, 2019

Gonzaga's Rui Hachimura made history on Thursday as the first-ever Japanese-born player drafted into the NBA when the Wizards selected him with the No. 9 pick.

Hachimura, a native of Toyama, Japan, is also the first Japanese player ever taken in the first round.

The 6'8" forward played three seasons at Gonzaga and became a full-time starter during his final year. He went on to claim West Coast Conference Player of the Year honors in addition to being named a Naismith Award finalist and First-Team All-American. The new Wizard averaged a team-high 19.7 points and 6.5 rebounds per game during his junior year on 59.1% shooting from the field while starting all 37 games for the Bulldogs.

Hachimura's mother is Japanese and his father is from the West African nation of Benin. His draft-night suit paid tribute to both cultures.

Hachimura will join All-Stars John Wall and Bradley Beal in Washington.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message