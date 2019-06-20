Gonzaga's Rui Hachimura made history on Thursday as the first-ever Japanese-born player drafted into the NBA when the Wizards selected him with the No. 9 pick.

Hachimura, a native of Toyama, Japan, is also the first Japanese player ever taken in the first round.

The 6'8" forward played three seasons at Gonzaga and became a full-time starter during his final year. He went on to claim West Coast Conference Player of the Year honors in addition to being named a Naismith Award finalist and First-Team All-American. The new Wizard averaged a team-high 19.7 points and 6.5 rebounds per game during his junior year on 59.1% shooting from the field while starting all 37 games for the Bulldogs.

Hachimura's mother is Japanese and his father is from the West African nation of Benin. His draft-night suit paid tribute to both cultures.

Rui Hachimura will be the first Japanese player ever drafted tonight. His mother is Japanese, his father is from the West African nation of Benin. The inside of his suit is a tribute to both cultures. pic.twitter.com/ekSkXaJksf — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 20, 2019

Rui Hachimura has generated over 11K social media mentions since being drafted by the Wizards.



Nearly 5K mentions have been generated by users in Japan 🇯🇵🏀 — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) June 21, 2019

Hachimura will join All-Stars John Wall and Bradley Beal in Washington.