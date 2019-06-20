Grizzlies rookie Ja Morant told reporters that he will not participate in Summer League.

Memphis selected the Murray State point guard with the No. 2 pick in Thursday's NBA draft. Earlier this month, he underwent a minor scope on his right knee to remove a “loose body.”

Morant, 19, played two seasons in college before declaring for the draft. He averaged 24.5 points, 10 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game last year.

Morant was a consensus All-American selection. Additionally, he was named a Wooden Award and Naismith Award finalist, and won Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year.