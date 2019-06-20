The Grizzlies selected Ja Morant with the second pick in the 2019 NBA draft.
Grizzlies rookie Ja Morant told reporters that he will not participate in Summer League.
Memphis selected the Murray State point guard with the No. 2 pick in Thursday's NBA draft. Earlier this month, he underwent a minor scope on his right knee to remove a “loose body.”
Morant, 19, played two seasons in college before declaring for the draft. He averaged 24.5 points, 10 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game last year.
Morant was a consensus All-American selection. Additionally, he was named a Wooden Award and Naismith Award finalist, and won Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year.