Ja Morant Will Not Play in Summer League

The Grizzlies selected Ja Morant with the second pick in the 2019 NBA draft.

By Kaelen Jones
June 20, 2019

Grizzlies rookie Ja Morant told reporters that he will not participate in Summer League.

Memphis selected the Murray State point guard with the No. 2 pick in Thursday's NBA draft. Earlier this month, he underwent a minor scope on his right knee to remove a “loose body.”

Morant, 19, played two seasons in college before declaring for the draft. He averaged 24.5 points, 10 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game last year.

Morant was a consensus All-American selection. Additionally, he was named a Wooden Award and Naismith Award finalist, and won Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message