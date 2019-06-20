Find out how to watch the 2019 NBA draft on Thursday, June 20.
The 2019 NBA draft will take place on Thursday, June 20 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
The Pelicans secured the No. 1 overall pick in the draft lottery and are widely expected to take Duke sensation Zion Williamson with the first selection of the evening. The Grizzlies and the Knicks have the following picks, respectively, before New Orleans is back on the board at No. 4 after acquiring the Lakers' pick as part of the blockbuster Anthony Davis trade that was finalized over the weekend.
Both rounds of the 73rd draft will be broadcast on Thursday night, with the first round beginning at 7 p.m. ET and the second round beginning immediately after. Each round will feature 30 picks.
How to Watch the Draft:
Time: 7 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: Watch the draft live online with WatchESPN.
Below is the order for the first round of the 2019 NBA draft:
1. New Orleans
2. Memphis
3. New York
4. New Orleans (from Los Angeles Lakers)
5. Cleveland
6. Phoenix
7. Chicago
8. Atlanta
9. Washington
10. Atlanta (from Dallas)
11. Minnesota
12. Charlotte
13. Miami
14. Boston (from Sacramento via Philadelphia)
15. Detroit
16. Orlando
17. Brooklyn
18. Indiana
19. San Antonio
20. Boston (from LA Clippers via Memphis)
21. Oklahoma City
22. Boston
23. Utah
24. Philadelphia
25. Portland
26. Cleveland (from Houston)
27. Brooklyn (from Denver)
28. Golden State
29. San Antonio (from Toronto)
30. Milwaukee