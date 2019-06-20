The 2019 NBA draft will take place on Thursday, June 20 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The Pelicans secured the No. 1 overall pick in the draft lottery and are widely expected to take Duke sensation Zion Williamson with the first selection of the evening. The Grizzlies and the Knicks have the following picks, respectively, before New Orleans is back on the board at No. 4 after acquiring the Lakers' pick as part of the blockbuster Anthony Davis trade that was finalized over the weekend.

Both rounds of the 73rd draft will be broadcast on Thursday night, with the first round beginning at 7 p.m. ET and the second round beginning immediately after. Each round will feature 30 picks.

How to Watch the Draft:

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: Watch the draft live online with WatchESPN.

Below is the order for the first round of the 2019 NBA draft:

1. New Orleans

2. Memphis

3. New York

4. New Orleans (from Los Angeles Lakers)

5. Cleveland

6. Phoenix

7. Chicago

8. Atlanta

9. Washington

10. Atlanta (from Dallas)

11. Minnesota

12. Charlotte

13. Miami

14. Boston (from Sacramento via Philadelphia)

15. Detroit

16. Orlando

17. Brooklyn

18. Indiana

19. San Antonio

20. Boston (from LA Clippers via Memphis)

21. Oklahoma City

22. Boston

23. Utah

24. Philadelphia

25. Portland

26. Cleveland (from Houston)

27. Brooklyn (from Denver)

28. Golden State

29. San Antonio (from Toronto)

30. Milwaukee