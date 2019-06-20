The Pelicans selected Virginia Tech shooting guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker with the No. 17 pick in the 2019 NBA draft.

Alexander-Walker led the Hokies in scoring at 16.2 points per game during his sophomore campaign, shooting at a 47.4% clip from the field and 37.4% from deep. The 6'5", 205-pound sharpshooter also led Virginia Tech in steals (1.9 per game, 64 on the season), assists (135) and minutes (34.4 mpg through 34 starts). Alexander-Walker also contributed 4.0 assists and 4.1 boards per game as en route to the Hokies' Sweet 16 appearance.

Alexander-Walker was named to the 2018-19 All-ACC third team and served as the primary ball-handler when Justin Robinson was sidelined for 12 games with a foot injury, showcasing his ability to run the floor when needed.

SI NBA draft expert Jeremy Woo’s breakdown: Alexander-Walker took a step forward in most facets this season, from his slimmed-down build to more consistent contributions on offense. Although he clearly profiles as a two-guard at the next level, he has the passing feel, shooting ability and size to be a nice complement alongside a more explosive playmaker. He’s not an alpha dog and can be turnover prone when asked to do too much, but he was at his best when Justin Robinson was healthy running the point, giving Alexander-Walker the freedom to operate off-ball. He could become a useful role player and backcourt piece with his ability to move the ball and space the floor.

Jeremy Woo's grade: A-

Alexander-Walker is a solid fit with what the Pelicans have in place, adding auxiliary playmaking and shooting to their guard rotation and giving them a third quality player as part of their first-round haul. He’ll be a smooth fit with Lonzo Ball and Jrue Holiday, but New Orleans can also be patient with him. This is a good stylistic match between player and team.