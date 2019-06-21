Oregon center Bol Bol fell further than many expected in Thursday night's draft, not hearing his name called until the No. 44 pick. The Nuggets traded for the pick to take the 7'2" big man midway through the second round.

Projected by many as a first-round selection, Bol told ESPN that his focus now was on proving those who passed on him wrong.

"I just want to prove everyone wrong," Bol said.

Bol Bol "I want to prove everybody wrong" pic.twitter.com/OrGBTVK6Tx — gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 21, 2019

Bol's college career was cut short in January after fracturing the navicular bone in his left foot. He missed the remainder of the season for the Ducks, finishing his sole freshman season after appearing in just nine college games. In those nine games, Bol averaged 21 points (shooting 56.1%) and 9.6 rebounds.