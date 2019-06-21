Bol Bol Wants to 'Prove Everyone Wrong' After Slipping Into Second Round

The Oregon center was a projected first-round pick, but wasn't selected until the second round.

By Emily Caron
June 21, 2019

Oregon center Bol Bol fell further than many expected in Thursday night's draft, not hearing his name called until the No. 44 pick. The Nuggets traded for the pick to take the 7'2" big man midway through the second round.

Projected by many as a first-round selection, Bol told ESPN that his focus now was on proving those who passed on him wrong. 

"I just want to prove everyone wrong," Bol said.

Bol's college career was cut short in January after fracturing the navicular bone in his left foot. He missed the remainder of the season for the Ducks, finishing his sole freshman season after appearing in just nine college games. In those nine games, Bol averaged 21 points (shooting 56.1%) and 9.6 rebounds. 

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message