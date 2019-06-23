Danny Green doesn't believe his NBA champion Raptors would accept President Donald Trump's invitation if he asked the team to visit the White House.

In an appearance on Yahoo! Sports' "Inside the Green Room" on Saturday, Green said he wouldn't make the trip to Washington if the Raptors were invited.

"I just don't think that we accept," Green said. "And I try to respect everybody in every field that they do regardless of how crazy things are. But he makes it really hard. He makes it very, very tough to respect how he goes about things and does things.

"To put it politely, I think it's a hard no."

Raptors to the White House?



"To put it politely, I think it's a hard no." - @DGreen_14 pic.twitter.com/do6vyQa7O7 — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) June 22, 2019

Trump said on Thursday that he hadn't thought about inviting the Canadian team but that he would consider it "if they’d like to do it."

While visiting the White House following a championship had been a tradition under previous administrations, no NBA team has visited since Trump assumed office in 2017.

The Cleveland Cavaliers were the last NBA champion to visit the White House in 2016 during the final year of Barack Obama's administration. Trump rescinded his invitation to the Warriors in 2017, and Golden State again avoided the White House in 2018 while visiting Washington.

"I'm sure he's going to take his invite back now," Green added. "If we do decide, he's going to be like, 'Well, I didn't invite them anyway.' That's fine."

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau has already extended an invitation to the Raptors to visit Parliament Hill in Ottawa, though the details are still being worked out.