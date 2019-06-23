Josh Smith, Royce White Ejected After Fight During BIG3 League Debut

Josh Smith, a former Piston, did not have a warm welcoming in Detroit.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
June 23, 2019

Josh Smith and Royce White did not have the best start to their BIG3 careers on Saturday night.

Early in the Enemies' BIG3 opener with Bivouac in Detroit, White tried to take the ball to the basket and drew a foul on former NBA All-Star Smith. Upset about the call, Smith started complaining to the referee before turning his attention to White.

The two players exchanged heated words before the pushing and shoving began. Smith and White had to be broken up and were ultimately ejected.

Smith's night had already started poorly even before the fight began. The former Piston was booed by the crowd upon his arrival to the scene. After signing a four-year, $54 million deal in 2013 free agency, Smith averaged 15 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and shot 26.2% on 3-pointers and 41.3% overall in just over one season with the team. Detroit is still paying him $5.3 million annually.

Smith last played in the NBA during the 2017-18 season with the New Orleans Pelicans, appearing in three games.

Bivouac won the debut 50–43, led by 22 points from former Pistons guard Will Bynum.

