Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball expressed excitement over his recent trade from the Lakers to New Orleans in his first public comments since the deal was executed.

"You probably heard the news. It's good news, in my opinion," Ball said in a Facebook video Sunday. "Melo had a game today, he did good. ... I got traded, that was good. And yeah, now we're going to be taking the show to New Orleans and turning up out there. So, until next time, caio."

Los Angeles agreed to trade Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round picks in exchange for All-Star Anthony Davis. The deal is expected to be completed on July 6.

The Lakers originally selected Ball out of UCLA with the No. 2 pick in the 2017 draft. He averaged 9.9 points, 5.4 assists and 5.3 rebounds through 47 games last year. He was shut down in March after previously suffering a Grade 3 left ankle sprain in January.

Ball and his fellow ex-Laker teammates will be paired with Zion Williamson, the Duke phenom whom the Pelicans chose with the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft.