The Lakers have shut down point guard Lonzo Ball for the remainder of the season, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The decision comes after Ball had his left ankle re-evaluated by doctors and Saturday, reports Charania.

He has been out with a Grade 3 left ankle sprain since suffering the injury on Jan. 19 when he collided with the Rockets' James Harden. Ball left the game in the third quarter after the collision and was originally projected to only miss four to six weeks. When evaluated in late February, it was determined that Ball still needed more time to recover before returning.

The second-year guard is the latest Laker to be out for the rest of the season. Los Angeles announced on Saturday that forward Brandon Ingram has been shut down with deep venous thrombosis. Ingram, who has missed Los Angeles's last two games with a sore right shoulder, underwent further testing by the team's medical staff on Friday. Tests revealed a blood clot that had formed in a vein deep in his right arm.

The team has gone 5–14 in Ball's absence. He averaged 9.9 points and 5.4 assists per game this season and shot 40.6% from the field and 32.9% from three.

The Lakers have experienced a woeful season with a 30–35 record and having a number of players suffer injuries. LeBron James was recently placed on a minutes restriction for the remainder of this season and could possibly be rested during the Lakers' remaining back-to-back sets.