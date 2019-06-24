Jazz center Rudy Gobert was named Defensive Player of the Year at the NBA Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. on Monday.

Gobert defeated Giannis Antetokounmpo and Paul George for Monday's award.

The 7'1" Frenchman has now won the award in two consecutive seasons. He is the third active player with multiple Defensive Player of the Year awards, joining Kawhi Leonard and Dwight Howard.

Gobert anchored Utah's defense in 2018-19 with 2.3 blocks per game. His 895 career blocks since 2013-14 trail only Anthony Davis.

The Jazz finished fifth in the West last season at 50–32 before losing to the Rockets in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.