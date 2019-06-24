Stephon Marbury Named Head Coach of CBA's Beijing Royal Fighters

Marbury won three championships in the Chinese Basketball Association after 13 seasons in the NBA from 1996-2009. 

By Michael Shapiro
June 24, 2019

Stephon Marbury will become the head coach of the Beijing Royal Fighters of the Chinese Basketball Association, the former NBA point guard announced on Monday

Marbury signed a three-year deal with Beijing. He retired from the CBA in February 2018 after nine seasons and three championships.

Marbury spent six seasons with the Beijing Ducks, winning the league title in 2012, 2014 and 2015. 

The Georgia Tech product played with five teams in 13 NBA seasons before starting his career in China. Marbury was named an All-Star in 2001 and 2003.

The Royal Fighters–previously named the Beikong Fly Dragons– finished last in the CBA at 8–38 in 2018-19. 

