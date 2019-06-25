Warriors forward Andre Iguodala is no stranger to headlines as he continues his media blitz to promotes his new book, The Sixth Man. Yesterday, he shot down Knicks fans' hope of landing a big Warriors free agent and said it was harder to guard Kobe Byrant than LeBron James. On Tuesday, he discussed Kevin Durant's injury status during the 2019 NBA playoffs on The Breakfast Club. While doing so, he also revealed that he suffered a fractured leg last year in the playoffs, but the Warriors put it out as a bone bruise.

Kevin Durant suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon after his return to Game 5 of the NBA Finals following a calf injury. Iguodala talked about people asking when Durant would be back and compared the situation to his own injury last season.

"Last year it happened to me," Iguodala said. "I missed the last three games of the Houston series, it goes to Game 7. We barely get out of that series and now you looking at me like 'when you coming back?' And I had a fractured leg and but it's being put out there like you got a bone bruise. Like 'no, it’s a fracture.'

"So I’m fighting with the team, I'm fighting with people, I'm fighting with the media. Then my teammates ask me everyday 'How you feeling? How you feeling?'"

"So with K[evin Durant], he getting it from everywhere too: 'How you feeling? How you feeling?' — not just from the team, but from family and people close to him."

Iguodala said his leg was fractured last year in the playoffs, but the Warriors put it out as a bone bruise. pic.twitter.com/EF3rPwsBb4 — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) June 25, 2019

Durant is expected to miss close to a year as he recovers from his injury but is still projected to be one of the top free agents this season. Free agency begins July 1 at Midnight ET.