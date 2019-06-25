Andre Iguodala is on a run of making spicy comments you'll either love or hate.

He has already declared that the Knicks aren't going to get any big free agents, and now the internet is dissecting a comment he made on CNBC's Power Lunch on Monday.

Iggy admits Kobe is harder guard than LeBron James

pic.twitter.com/aTkFsCnYWV — Vegan Talen Horton-Tucker (@Irv_Do) June 24, 2019

After heaping on plenty of praise about how great LeBron James is when commenting on who is harder to guard between James and Kawhi Leonard, Iguodala committed the one cardinal sin of Basketball Twitter and brought Kobe Bryant into the conversation.

Obviously a former Finals MVP and three-time champion is going to have a more than credible opinion on any matter regarding basketball, especially one about his own experiences on the court, but that didn't stop people from sounding off on the idea that Kobe is harder to guard than Bron.

I’m sure iggy has no prejudice against lebron .. pic.twitter.com/0kPfrty80C — gm of the league (@htownfanatic2) June 25, 2019

Bron almost averaged 40 on him in 2015. We’ll talk about what Bron did in 2016 forever. AND he averaged a triple double 2017. All in the finals. So this is kinda funny to ya boi. https://t.co/oYXCOLHcuZ — OMG, LaJethro (@LaJethroJenkins) June 25, 2019

LeBron also did something never done in NBA history against him in leading both teams in all statistical category in two consecutive Finals. Pretty much on his watch. pic.twitter.com/w1GIAU3Ycf — Razer Callahan (@RazerCallahan) June 25, 2019

“No iggy, you’re wrong. We know lebron is tougher to guard ” -a person who can’t get by another man in Rec league who does accounting from 9-5 — 🏁🏁🏁🏁 (@FastTimesAtRF) June 25, 2019

His "opinion" isn't based on facts which may explain why he was smiling when he said it.



Kobe averaged 24/5/4 Vs Iggy

Bron averaged 29/9/7 Vs Iggy



Iggy averaged 14/5/4 Vs Kobe

Iggy averaged 13/5/3 Vs Bron



Bron has 16 games scoring 35+ Vs Iggy & Kobe has 4. pic.twitter.com/Tr4AaufSgF — 🏁弥介 ボールは人生 ✴ (@JamesHa38103028) June 25, 2019

Iggy sports opinions never been outlandish. If Bron laid Yoshi eggs on his head and he still pick Kobe. Its prolly just a totally different experience — #LetsDance 🕺💃 (@ArtOfBorePod) June 25, 2019

Oh lmfao Iggy said Kobe was harder to guard than Lebron. I see why there was a ton of stats and stuff on the TL lmao — 🏁🏁🏁🏁 (@FastTimesAtRF) June 25, 2019

Hilarious reading this when you remember Iggy was put into the starting lineup in game 3 and won Finals MVP off his defense on Lebron. https://t.co/Q5PpMod0IK — Somebody Son (@bdiddy_isback) June 25, 2019

Bron dropped that 30pt triple double on Iggy’s head in the Finals so many times he made him delusional...you hate to see it — Jared (@WifiWinston_) June 25, 2019

Different styles



Kobe might be harder to guard for iggy because iggy is as physically big as Lebron, Lebron would definitely be harder to guard for other players



All depends on the matchup https://t.co/4HzggR6Wvc — NBA All Access (@nballaccess) June 25, 2019

Iggy has a 13-9 record against Kobe, and 13-24 record against LeBron (regular season). pic.twitter.com/gdevVf31CR — Cole (@TryUsingGoogle) June 25, 2019

Can y’all listen to the players that actually play. Iggy understands the complexity to Kobe’s scoring game is more difficult to stop than LeBron passing it to George Hill. https://t.co/pBx56w828J — Sarell Martin (@favwisconsinit3) June 25, 2019

Hilarious caption to a video of Iggy basically saying LeBron is the best player he’s ever seen https://t.co/ECxbrRZL6O — EMViiP (@Jahthegawd) June 25, 2019

Thank goodness Iguodala can't comment on guarding Michael Jordan or else everything might explode.