Iguodala Says Kobe Was Harder to Guard Than LeBron and People Went Wild

Twitter went into a bit of a frenzy when Andre Iguodala said Kobe Bryant was the hardest player he ever had to guard, not LeBron James.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 25, 2019

Andre Iguodala is on a run of making spicy comments you'll either love or hate.

He has already declared that the Knicks aren't going to get any big free agents, and now the internet is dissecting a comment he made on CNBC's Power Lunch on Monday.

After heaping on plenty of praise about how great LeBron James is when commenting on who is harder to guard between James and Kawhi Leonard, Iguodala committed the one cardinal sin of Basketball Twitter and brought Kobe Bryant into the conversation.

Obviously a former Finals MVP and three-time champion is going to have a more than credible opinion on any matter regarding basketball, especially one about his own experiences on the court, but that didn't stop people from sounding off on the idea that Kobe is harder to guard than Bron.

Thank goodness Iguodala can't comment on guarding Michael Jordan or else everything might explode.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message