Andre Iguodala on Free Agency: 'Nobody is Going to the Knicks, Sorry'

Andre Iguodala just broke the hearts of many Knicks fans.

By Charlotte Carroll
June 24, 2019

New York fans, you better not get your hopes up if Warriors forward Andre Iguodala has anything to say about the free agency future. 

Iguodala appeared on CNBC on Monday to promote his new book, The Sixth Man. But naturally, free agency came up in the conversation since Golden State has two of the biggest names most likely hitting the market this summer in Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant. 

When asked about these two players, Iguodala said  "Nobody's going to the Knicks, sorry."

He said he thinks they'll both be back with Golden State next season. 

Both players are dealing with major injuries from the playoffs: Durant suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon while Thompson tore his ACL.

Free agency begins July 1 at Midnight ET.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message