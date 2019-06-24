New York fans, you better not get your hopes up if Warriors forward Andre Iguodala has anything to say about the free agency future.

Iguodala appeared on CNBC on Monday to promote his new book, The Sixth Man. But naturally, free agency came up in the conversation since Golden State has two of the biggest names most likely hitting the market this summer in Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant.

When asked about these two players, Iguodala said "Nobody's going to the Knicks, sorry."

He said he thinks they'll both be back with Golden State next season.

Both players are dealing with major injuries from the playoffs: Durant suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon while Thompson tore his ACL.

Free agency begins July 1 at Midnight ET.